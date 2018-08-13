Uncategorized

YTL’s Luxurious Homes Precisely Constructed Awaits Prospective Buyers At the 3 Orchard by The Park

Comment(0)

Orchard Boulevard, Singapore (August 13, 2018) – Living along the Orchard Boulevard is the dream come true for most people. It is one of the world’s most sought-after and admired pieces of real estate. This is what life at the 3 Orchard by The Park is going to be for the owners of the 77 meticulously crafted units.

This project from YTL Land is located amidst the great establishments like the finest luxury hotels and iconic retail destinations. Most importantly, this property is going to be the best choice for people interested in exploring attractive destinations. Yes, the 3 Orchard by the park Singapore is located very close to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 77 units in this property are housed across the three 25-storey towers. The property is designed with the vision of the architect Antonio Citterio to create “Villas in the sky”. Further, to offer choice to customers, they will find two, three and four-bedroom units at this greatly crafted property.

For those interested to know the 3 Orchard by the Park price, the high-rise luxury residential property has been re-developed by YTL from the former Westwood Apartments that were bought by the YTL at the cost of S$435 million in November 2007. So, the prospective customers can somewhat judge the price.

About YTL:
The full name of YTL is YTL Westwood Properties Pte Ltd and this company has created this project with the best architect.

For more information, please visit https://3-orchard-by-the-park.com.sg

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

Breach of confidentiality obligation – Dismissal with immediate effect valid

editor

Breach of a confidentiality obligation can justify issuing an employee with notice of dismissal with immediate effect. That was the verdict of the Landesarbeitsgericht (LAG) Baden-Württemberg [Regional Labour Court of Baden-Württemberg] (Az.: 12 Sa 22/16). We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that before an employer can effectively issue notice of dismissal […]
Uncategorized

Global Immersion Oil Market to Grow at Over 5% CAGR through 2025

A new detailed study titled “Immersion Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the global immersion oil marketis likely to grow at over 5% CAGR during the assessment period. […]
Uncategorized

Empire Limousines Offers the Best Limo Services

editor

Brampton, Canada – 27 April 2018 – Empire Limousines is offering the most effective as well as genuinely convenient Toronto Limo Service that will satisfy even the most refined needs and requirements. One way or the other, whether you are visiting Ontario or perhaps are there to stay, odds are, you are going to wish […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *