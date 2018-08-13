Water & Wastewater Treatment industry is Anticipated to Register Robust Growth

The global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market to reach USD 674.72 billion by 2025, driven by the rising demand for freshwater for drinking, industrialization and agriculture. Treated water is suitable for various end-uses such as river flow maintenance, drinking, the supply of industrial water and irrigation.

Water & wastewater treatment processes such as softening, deodorization and purification make the water more useful and potable. Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2016. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.

Water treatment systems are either installed at the point of use or the point of entry. However, as drinking water is a vital priority for the population, the residential sector contributes significantly towards the development of water treatment market as compared to the industrial and commercial sector.

Central & South America water & wastewater industry is capable, but the absence of significant venture in infrastructure is unfavorable for its economic performance. Asia Pacific municipal water & wastewater market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. This market has been rapidly growing owing to the presence of developing economies and a large concentration of population in the region. Asia Pacific’s vast and rising population, coupled with increasing middle class and rising incomes, will continue to drive demand agricultural resources and commodities.

The global equipment & services market accounted for USD 117.85 billion in 2016. The growth of equipment & services market is likely to gain momentum in the recent future, as it utilizes environment-friendly and economically feasible instruments and technologies.

Few major players dominating the market are GE Water & Process Technologies, 3M Purification, Calgon Carbon, Aqua Tech International, Danaher, GDF SUEZ, Degremont, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies and Siemens. Companies such as Siemens and GE, are using advanced products and equipment to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Major players in flow control services are acquiring firms in the treatment market. For instance, in June 2010, the largest pump provider, ITT acquired filtration company to expand its services such as dewatering pump and rental facilities.

Hexa Research has segmented the global water & wastewater treatment market based on type, end-use and region:

Segmentation by type, 2014 – 2025 (USD Billion)

Chemicals

Treatment Technologies

Equipment & services

Segmentation by end use, 2014 – 2025 (USD Billion)

Municipal

Industrial

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Algeria

Asia Pacific

China

Central & South America

