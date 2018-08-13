South Beach Residences Offers Luxury Homes at Competitive Prices for Interested Customers in Singapore

Singapore (August 13, 2018) – The South Beach residential project in Singapore gives people a wide range of luxury apartments and penthouses to choose from at prices that are quite competitive. The apartments and penthouses are located in close proximity to the main city area, giving all residents quick and easy access to major city amenities like shopping malls, nightclubs and dining destinations. The South Beach residential project also has a retail space of its own and a private club that features a swimming pool, fitness centre and kid’s play area.

One of the most breathtaking features of the South Beach residences Singapore is the micro climatic canopy of this development. This canopy facilities rain water harvesting during the monsoon season and gives residents the natural ventilation that is required in order for them to be successfully protected from the ravages of Singapore’s tropical climate. The South Beach homes are also beautifully designed and give their residents the sense of living in a five-star hotel than in a regular home or apartment.

About South Beach Residences

The South Beach Residential Project is one of Singapore’s biggest real estate developments featuring 190 luxury apartments of two bedrooms, three bedrooms and four bedrooms each and sprawling penthouses. It is located in the heart of the city of Singapore and is about fifteen minutes away from Changi International Airport.

