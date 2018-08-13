Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings Market : Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain to 2024

Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings Market: Overview

Silver has numerous technological applications beside its important economic role as a precious metal. Silver is an excellent conductor of electricity, which enables its use in a wide variety of applications in the electronics sector. Silver inks, pastes, and coatings, among other products, have been a staple in the manufacture of several objects and their demand is likely to be sustained in the coming years. Due to silver’s high electrical conductivity, it is perfect for use in conducting dyes. This allowed the silver inks, pastes, and coatings industry to sustain itself through the consumer electronics boom since the mid-1900’s and has also ensured demand in today’s technology-dominated age.

The report looks into various aspects of the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market to provide readers with a comprehensive overview. The competitive dynamics of the silver inks, pastes, and coatings market are elaborated upon in the report. The market’s geographical hierarchy is also examined in the report in order to provide reliable projections regarding the regional markets likely to rise and fall in the coming years. The pricing structure of the production and distribution of silver inks, pastes, and coatings is also examined in the report to provide readers with an insight into the trajectory of the market in the coming years.

The key applications of silver inks, pastes, and coatings include OLED lighting, desktop PCB printers, 3D antennas, 3D printed electronics, in-mold electronics, touchscreen edge electrodes, ITO replacement, e-textiles, silicon solar cells, automobiles, and RFID tags. As these are some of the most intensively researched areas at present, sustained demand from the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market can be expected from most application sectors.

Global Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand for 3D printed manufacturing from various sectors has emerged as a key driver for the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market. The convenience of 3D printing outstrips most conventional manufacturing technologies, which, allied to the cost benefits of 3D printing over manual or even robotic manufacturing, has driven the use of 3D printing in recent years. The electronics sector has been an early adopter of 3D printing and is likely to remain a major consumer of 3D printing devices and technology in the coming years, providing a steady sales channel for the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings industry.

Another key application area of silver inks, pastes, and coatings is LED lighting, which has become the leading lighting technology in many areas around the world, thus driving the demand for ancillary markets. LED technology provides cleaner and more efficient lighting than conventional incandescent lighting, which has also seen LED lighting being backed by several governments around the world. The steady regulatory support is likely to ensure steady growth of the LED lighting market in the coming years, thus boosting the silver inks, pastes, and coatings market.

Global Silver Inks, Pastes, and Coatings Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The report looks into the performance of the silver inks, pastes, and coatings market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading contributor to the global silver inks, pastes, and coatings market thanks to the strong presence of several leading innovators in the sector and the steady demand for technological advancements.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to become a key regional market for silver inks, pastes, and coatings in the coming years due to the rapid growth of the solar power sector in tropical and subtropical countries such as India and China. Solar power also enjoys steady government support in several countries in Europe and Latin America, ensuring the industry’s presence as a key consumer of silver inks, pastes, and coatings in the coming years.

