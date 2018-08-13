Business

RVupgrades INTRODUCES NEW, EXPANDED FEATURES ON WEBSITE

Eastlake, OH — RVupgrades has announced the introduction of new and expanded features to its website.
The new features to the website include Product Q & A, Product Reviews and product giveaway contests. RVupgrades has also introduced extended business hours on several weekdays and weekend hours on Saturday.

The Product Q & A features will allow customers to have questions answered about products by a customer support staff through email, live chat, phone calls and even Facebook. Questions about specific products will be displayed beneath the product descriptions.

The Product Reviews feature encourages customers to provide feedback on the products they have purchased. This feature, combined with the Product Q & A, help give the customer more information and resources in making an informed buying decision.

Additionally, RVupgrades will be doing giveaways periodically for products on its website. Customers can enter for a giveaway contest by signing up for the newsletter, visiting the Facebook page or referring a friend to the RVupgrades website. No purchase is necessary to enter a product giveaway contest.

RVupgrades is open Monday through Saturday at 33801 Curtis Boulevard, Suite 110, Eastlake, OH, 44095. Regular office hours are 8 AM to 5 PM. As part of the introduction of new website features that enhance customer service, RVupgrades also extended hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 AM to 7 PM and added Saturday office hours from 8 AM to 12 PM. RVupgrades is also always available online 24 hours a day.

Since opening in 2002, RVupgrades has set out to supply quality RV parts and accessories with exceptional customer service and a detailed, easy-to-use website, with the mission of “improving your experience by providing amazing RV accessories.” RVupgrades’ dedicated staff works together to ensure that customers are provided with the best prices, service and knowledge.
RVupgrades is obsessed with providing the lowest prices possible from a massive selection of over 10,000 parts and accessories with new items added daily. They also provide fast shipping and exceptional customer service to be your one-stop shop for all of your RV needs. With consumers throughout the US and Canada and over 10,000 products to choose from, RVupgrades is one of the largest online retailers for RV parts and accessories. Product inventory also includes truck accessories, outdoor products, and repair parts.

Visit RVupgrades, located at 33801 Curtis Boulevard, Suite 110, Eastlake, OH, 44095, for all of your RV needs, questions or support. The office is open from 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday and Friday, from 8 AM to 7 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturday.

Contact Details:

Address: 33801 Curtis Blvd., # 110 , Eastlake , OH , 44095

Phone: 866-332-7881

Email: sales@rvupgradestore.com

Website: https://www.rvupgradestore.com/

