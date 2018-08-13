Report Explores the Global Carrageenan Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Carrageenan Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Carrageenan. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Carrageenan Market by application(bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, personal care products, pharmaceuticals), source(chondrus, eucheuma, gigartina, iridaea), type (iota, kappa, and lambda) through main geographies in the Global Carrageenan Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Carrageenan Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Carrageenan Market are ACCEL, Cargill Inc, Danisco, Gelymar SA, Greenfresh, Karagen Indonesia, Kelco, Kerry Group Plc, Seatech Carrageenan Company, Shemberg, TIC Gums Corporation and Xieli.

The global carrageenan market was sized over USD 865.4 million in 2018. The global propane market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.49 % over the forecast period of 2018-2024 and reach USD 1.48 billion by 2024. Carrageenan is a natural carbohydrate or polysaccharide, which is extracted from the parts of certain kinds of red algae and sea weeds. Iota, Kappa and Lambda are the three major types of carrageenan. Chondrus crispus, Eucheuma cottoni, Fucellaria fastigiata, G pistillata, G radula, G skottsbergii, H spicifera and some other sea weeds are used for producing carrageenan.

Carrageenan is obtained by alcohol precipitation and semi-refining methods. Carrageenan has anionic and hydrophilic properties. Carrageenan has medicinal properties and it is useful for the treatment of bronchitis, cough, intestinal ailments, tuberculosis and some others. Carrageenan finds application as a binder, emulsifier, and thickening agent in some food manufacturing processes and it is useful for stabilizing foods and tooth paste. Carrageenan has non-food applications in cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Carrageenan is useful in baked foods, batters, confections, preserved meat, products, processed cheeses, dairy and non-dairy products and as an alternative to gelatin.

Karagen Indonesia, Cargill Inc, Danisco, Seatech Carrageenan Company and other major players in the market focus heavily on research and development to bring innovative products for both food and non-food based applications. They also focus on meeting stringent regulations and marketing the benefits of the carrageenan to remove the misconceptions, about the products related to some health ailments. carrageenan has significant share in the hydrocolloids segment of food and beverage market. The increasing consumption of processed foods is a major factor that drives the growth of the global carrageenan market. Due to its gelling, stabilizing and thickening properties, the demand from bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy and beverages industries are increasing significantly and it is expected to drive the growth of the global carrageenan market. The need for non-animal sourced alternative for gelatin is expected to generate demand for carrageenan for vegetarian and vegan food products industry during the forecast period. As a natural ingredient, the demand for carrageenan is increasing from personal care industry and it is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Alternatives such as gelatin, guar, pectin, and xanthan gum provide huge competition to the carrageenan and it is a restraint for the global carrageenan market. Health concerns over gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases related to the use of carrageenan in certain food and beverages products is major a restraint for the carrageenan market. Fluctuating prices of raw materials affects the pricing of carrageenan products and it hinders the growth of the global carrageenan market. Meeting the stringent regulations regarding the use of carrageenan in some countries is a major challenge for the major players in the global carrageenan market. The major players in the carrageenan market can find opportunities in non-food based applications such as pharmaceuticals and personal care to expand, as natural ingredients are favored by many people.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of carrageenan market. Moreover, the global carrageenan market is segmented by application, by source, by type and by food grade. The global carrageenan market by application covers alternative to dairy products, bakery & confectionary, beverages, dairy products, meat and poultry products, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and some others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented as chondrus, eucheuma, gigartina, iridaea and some others. Based on type, the market is segmented as iota, kappa, and lambda. Based on food grade, the market is segmented as E407, E407a and some others.

Geographies covered

The global carrageenan market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among geographies, Asia-Pacific is the largest carrageenan market, due to the presence of the largest carrageenan producing nation Phillippines and the major exporter China in the region. Moreover, the presence of large population in the region, along with the rapid rise in consumption of processed food drives the growth of Asia-Pacific carrageenan market. North America and Europe are the next largest carrageenan markets. The increasing demand for carrageenan from the confectionary industry for chocolate manufacturing drives the growth of the North American Carrageenan market. In Europe, the increasing demand for the processed food and dairy products drives the growth of the carrageenan market, though Europe relies heavily on imports from Asia-Pacific region for their carrageenan requirements. Stringent European Union laws regarding carrageenan use hinder the growth slightly. Presence of large manufacturers and increasing demand for healthier processed foods in Latin American countries such as Argentina and Brazil drive the growth of the Latin American carrageenan market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global carrageenan market include ACCEL, Cargill Inc, Danisco, Gelymar SA, Greenfresh, Karagen Indonesia, Kelco, Kerry Group Plc, Seatech Carrageenan Company, Shemberg, TIC Gums Corporation and Xieli.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of carrageenan globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of carrageenan. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the carrageenan market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the carrageenan market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

