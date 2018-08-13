Business

Quality Stainless Wire Rope

Jiangsu Bright Industry Co., Ltd is the trusted and above all reliable Stainless Wire Rope Manufacturer which is offering the quality Bright Wire Rope and High Carbon Steel Wire in Nantong. We are specializing in providing the high-quality steel wire ropes off-shore and on-shore oil activities, mining industry, material transportation, cableways and industrial lifting.

Welcome to Jiangsu Bright Industry Co., Ltd, here you can find the widest range of the quality steel wires such as hard drawn steel wire, PVC Coated Galvanized steel wire, standard and heavily hot-dipped galvanized steel wire for soft, & Galvanized steel wire strand to both domestic as well as international markets.

We are one of the leading and recognized company in supplying steel wire & steel wire ropes. We have established an excellent international reputation for our quality policy. Our ability to go beyond these expectations is an effective & efficient manner sets us apart as a premium supplier of wire products.

Our professionalism,expertise, & deployment of latest processing techniques, work in synergy with our quality-driven culture to enrich our products & service. Our commitment to quality extends exceeding the bottom-line as we seek & appropriate balance between our corporate responsibility & business growth.

If you haveany query about the leading Steel Wire Rope Supplier in Nantong, then Jiangsu Bright Industry Co Ltd is the place.

If you have any question about the quality Annealed Steel Wire in Nantong and surrounding cities? If yes, then please visit our website www.brightsteelwire.com and get the complete detail with great results.

