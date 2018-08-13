Business

Pain Relief

Introducing the revolutionary Brazilian Menthol Pain Relieving Cream. Proprietary formulation combines natural menthol and natural Epsom salts with other organic plant extracts and oils in unique combinations that provides effective pain relief. Cooling menthol is a natural analgesic that simultaneously creates a numbing effect, increases blood flow to speed healing, and reduces the heat of inflammation. Epsom Salts (magnesium sulfate) also reduce inflammation, improve blood flow and help eliminate toxins naturally. Together, natural menthol and natural Epsom salts provide immediate pain relief.

Cooling pain relief reduces the heat of inflammation. Speeds healing by increasing blood flow to the affected area. Balanced, complete relief for everyday aches and pains. No burning capsaicin. No lidocaine. No synthetic ingredients. No dangerous drugs or side effects. Safe for adults and children two-years of age or older. Pain Relief

