Tech

New Yorker Electronics to be New Franchise Distributor for Silergy, Strengthening its High-Performance IC Division

Comment(0)

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced a new global distribution agreement with high-performance Integrated Circuits manufacturer Silergy Corp. Founded by a group of technology innovators and business leaders from Silicon Valley, Silergy today has locations in the USA and Asia. The company researches, develops, designs and manufactures analog Power ICs using industry-leading technology. Despite increasing costs of IC development throughout the industry, Silergy has remained committed to providing leading-edge performance and solutions at an affordable cost.

Silergy’s terminal application products include devices for consumer, industrial, computer and communication. They are used in LED lighting, automobiles, tablet and notebook computers, smart phones, televisions and video surveillance systems and other devices. Silergy products are designed with the intention of improving efficiency and conserving energy.

New Yorker Electronics, an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B certified source of electronic components, also serves these sectors. This parallel means existing customers of both companies will be open to a new range of products from the same provider, making this relationship very beneficial to end users.

This new agreement will secure exceptional access to integrated circuits and innovative mixed-signal and analog ICs that improve efficiency and conserve or measure energy use. Popular Silergy products include dual and single output step down regulators, battery charge management chips, LED backlight regulators, AC/DC LED lighting controllers and drivers, LDO regulators, protection switches and others.

“For New Yorker Electronics, our agreement with Silergy represents a meaningful long-term opportunity to partner with one of the most respected IC manufacturers,” said Sandy Slivka, CEO of New Yorker Electronics. “With all the advances in Integrated Circuit solutions, we want our customers to have access to the most efficient and cutting edge technology.”

As a franchise distributor for Silergy, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Single Output Step Up/Step Down Regulators, Dual Output Regulators, Power Management ICs, LED Backlight Regulators, Controller ICs, LED Lighting Drivers, LDO Regulators, Protection Switches, TVS/Surges, EMIs, Electricity Metering ICs and Embedded Measurement ICs.

Also Read
Tech

The Business Value of the Microsoft Partner Network

editor

Over 95% of Microsoft’s revenueflows through the channel, making the partner ecosystem critical to the company’s overall success. At the same time, Microsoft is vested in helping partners realize success for their own companies.This is achieved in part through a$5.8billion investment in a”suite”of core Microsoft Partner Network (MPN) program benefits,including partner account management, internal-use rights […]
Tech

Enterprise Software Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2023

Market Highlights In this rapidly changing world of technology, enterprise software market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the enterprise software market is the increasing adoption of customer relationship management and enterprise resource management software. Growing demand for software solutions is another major factor driving the growth […]
Tech

Skillsoft and SumTotalReceiveCorporate Social Responsibility Award from Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association

editor

Chandigarh, March 21, 2018 —Skillsoft and SumTotal Systemswere recognized by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) duringits 3rd Annual CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)Summit and Awards. The awards recognize innovative and ground-breaking initiatives in education and environment sustainability by member companies.Skillsoft and SumTotal received a Special Jury Recognition Award for their education initiatives. “We are honored […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *