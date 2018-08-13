Business

Laboratory Shaker Market 2018-2022 : Growth Trend, Industry Share, Scope, Demand And Analysis Report

Laboratory shaker is a laboratory equipment used to mix, blend, and agitate substances present in a tube or flask. Laboratory shaker uses an oscillation platform to generate motion of the substance.

Analysts forecast the global laboratory shaker market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory shaker market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global Laboratory Shaker Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Avantor
  • Boekel Scientific
  • Corning
  • Eppendorf
  • IKA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market driver

  • Increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications
Market challenge

  • High cost of laboratory shakers
Market trend

  • Digital interface of laboratory shakers
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

