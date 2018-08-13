Education

India’s 1st Bachelors Degree in Music introduced Furtardo School of Music and NMIMS School of Performing Arts partner to make it possible

Mumbai 13th August 2018: A degree in Music is not an alternate anymore. Students can pursue their passion and make a career in music with the deemed Bachelor’s degree introduced by Furtardo School of Music (FSM) and NMIMS School of Performing Arts, This is a three year residential programme, where students learn all forms of music. The biggest names in the music world today will mentor the big names of tomorrow.
Commenting on the same Dharini Upadhyaya Co – CEO, Furtardos School of Music said; ‘There is a lack of organized music education in the country. Change nothing and nothing changes. This motivated us to partner with NMIMS and set up a degree course in Music. Nurturing the next generation of musicians is central to FSM’s work, so I’m delighted with this collaboration. We will be able to train and nurture some of the most gifted young musicians of our country.”
Commenting on the same Rajan Saxena, Vice Chancellor NMIMS School of Performing Arts said; “this historic collaboration is transformative for the music enthusiast. We are thrilled to expand FSM’s footprint and collaborate with a partner like NMIMS School of Performing Arts in providing the best possible training experience for our fellows.”
Students wanting to take admission need to have passed their HSC exams or equivalent. There is no minimum percent as eligibility criteria. However, all students have to give an audition and meritorious students will be selected.

