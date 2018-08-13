Business

Ian S. Mednick, P.C. Provides Legal Assistance in Grandparents’ Rights Cases

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. helps grandparents navigate the complexities of grandparents’ rights cases. The firm provides legal guidance or representation that champions the child’s best interests.

(HAUPPAUGE, 08/13/2018) — The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C., an experienced law firm based in Long Island, New York, provides legal advice and representation to grandparents who may have a claim to time with their grandchildren.

Navigating Complex Grandparents’ Rights Cases

Following the divorce or death of a child’s parents, grandparents may secure custody or visitation rights with their children. However, there are limitations that may hinder the preservation of the relationship between the grandparents and the grandchild.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. provides representation or legal advice to grandparents seeking guardianship or permanent custody. The firm walks grandparents through all the complex details involving grandparents’ rights. Their lawyers have the insight and experience necessary to achieve an outcome that puts the child’s best interests above all else.

They also represent grandparents in situations where one or both parents are deemed unfit to care for the child. Clients are presented their options and rights as they find a way to continue a relationship with their grandchildren.

Knowledgeable, Aggressive Representation for Any Case

The firm handles all aspects of family law, including divorce and mediation. Clients may also turn to firm for help in navigating stepparents’ rights, relocation rights, parental alienation cases, child abuse cases, child custody cases, matrimonial matters, and more.

About The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. is a Long Island-based law firm trusted in the industry for the strategic way they handle cases concerning family and matrimonial law. Clients turn to Attorney Mednick not only for his solid credentials and experience, but also for the aggressive way he handles cases and shows compassion for clients.

For more information, visit https://www.divorceattorneyinlongisland.com/.

