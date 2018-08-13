Finance

HTS Global AG

Comment(0)

HTS Global AG is a leading manufacturer when it comes to self-regulating heating cables. HTS Global AG headquarter is based in Zug, Switzerland and offers their clients high-quality heating cables. “We offer solutions for all different types of applications”, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG.

HTS has positioned itself in front row of the market of heating cables and accessories and keeps pushing itself to provide the best service, with a great product and absolutely competitive prices.

To give you some more information about the different heating cables, we would like to introduce a few different types to you.

ThermTrace Micro: The HTS TTM is a construction grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Lite: The HTS TTL is a construction and light industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Regular: The HTS TTR is a construction and industrial grad self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Super: The HTS TTS is an industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

This is just a small range of the cabels that HTS Global AG produces. All of these cables are specialized for different areas and temperatures. For more information, HTS Global AG is always more than happy to help you with your needs.

Also Read
Finance

Family Health Insurance Quote – A Protective Shield From Emergency

Group Health Insurance Quote can work otherworldly event, anyway in what capacity may you bear its cost? How might you know which configuration will cover you if there ought to be an event of emergency? Numerous people don’t have social protection benefits since it’s either not given by their supervisor or they’re freely utilized. Kaiser […]
Finance

Free Registration Open on India’s Biggest Financial Platform – advisorymandi.com

Contact Info: Advisorymandi.com Ltd support@advisorymandi.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Advisorymandi.com to Launch Free Registration Facility on its Online Platform Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 04th May 2018 – Advisorymandi.com announced their new service of Free Registration on its online platform for their followers and digital participants can free register with us to compare, choose, and follow the market […]
Finance

Loan Land US Presents A Useful Service for Cash-Strapped Americans

editor

New York – USA: According to the recent news, Loan Land US is planning to extend its professional broking service by helping those, who are looking for the online payday loans. In fact, it has already started to research the marketplace and preparing a list of the lenders, who are willing to offer loans on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *