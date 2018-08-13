Business

GST impact on businesses in India

Comment(0)

At present, the total tax collection in India is around 14.5 Lakh Crore, of which 34% is indirect tax. Indirect taxes include service tax, stump duty, customs duty, VAT, etc. It refers to the collection of tax indirectly by the Government of India. In most of the developing countries, the share of indirect tax is higher than the direct tax. However, in the developed countries the share of indirect tax is much lower. Therefore, the new GST implementation will allow the government to have a better grip on the taxpayers. This should be capable of evolving the entire tax system.

GST is meant to bring every indirect form of tax under one roof. For small and medium sized businesses, owners or manufacturers have to take care of different taxes and have to run to various departments to fulfil all the tax-related documentations. Some file different taxes biannually, annually, half-yearly, etc. The more the departments, the more is the harassment. Currently, the total tax levied by the central and the state governments add up to 32%, but with the implementation of GST, the business owners have to pay a much lower tax of around 18-22 percent. Moreover, they do not have to pay different taxes to various departments. It makes the job very much easier for every business owner.

Direct impact of GST on small and medium enterprises
GST will help and ease the process of starting a business in India. Earlier, every business in India was required to obtain VAT registration, which differs in every state, and the rules and regulations are different. Thus it was a very confusing procedure. However, under GST, the businesses have to only register for GST which will have a centralized process, similar to service tax.

Currently, for any business, it is mandatory to make a VAT payment if the annual turnover is more than 5 lakh in few states and 10 lakhs in few other states. This difference in various states creates confusion. Under GST a business does not have to register or collect GST if the annual turnover is 10 lakh. This is applicable to every state. This will allow many small businesses which have a turnover between 5 lakh – 10 lakh to avoid applying for the GST return.

GST allows small and medium business to do business with ease in India, due to the less complexity. The distinction between the services and goods will be gone, and this will make compliance easier.

Also Read
Business

One-off Chopsticks Market Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets & Trade, 2018 to 2027

Since past several years, chopsticks are being used for eating purposes in East Asia. Chopsticks were initially used in China and later the trend of using chopsticks spread across other Asian countries such as Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia and Laos. One-off chopsticks are pair of chopsticks that are joined at one end with a […]
Business

Best Platform to Get All Type of Jewellery Online

editor

In the era of the internet market today, the consumer finds everything he needs at the Internet platforms. Designer Jewellery is one of the most important things of women. Any woman without jewellery feels incomplete and low in themselves. As the people are accessing the facilities through online channels, the new demand of the people […]
Business

Polyol Ester Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1%through 2027

A Polyolester oil or a POE oil is a form of synthetic oil utilized in refrigeration compressors which is well-suited with the refrigerants such as R-12, R-410A or R-134a. Experts in the industry recommend its use as a substitute for hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The POE oil is also recommended as a substitute for R12 mineral oil. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *