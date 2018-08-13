Global Animal Feed Additives Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

We have produced a new premium report Animal Feed Additives Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Animal Feed Additives. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Animal Feed Additives Market by type(antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, binders), livestock(swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals ) through main geographies in the Global Animal Feed Additives Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Animal Feed Additives Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Animal Feed Additives Market are Cargill Inc., BASF SE, ADM, Evonik Industries, Novozymes, Alltech Inc., Adisseo France, Chr. Hansen, Invivo NSA, Koninklijke DSM N.V, and Nutreco N.V. According to the report the global animal feed additives market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 3.5% to 4.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The report identified that the global animal feed additives market is driven by factors such as raising awareness about the health benefits of feed additives among the consumers, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and rapid commercialization in animal industry. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes regulatory aspects that feed additives manufacturers need to comply with.

Significantly increasing investment in Research & Development by leading players such as BASF, Cargill and ADM anticipated showing growth opportunities for leading player. Control over the cost of raw material is the major challenge for leading players to expand further during forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global animal feed additives market by additive types, by livestock and region. The segmentation based on type of additives includes antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, binders and others. On the basis of livestock, the market is segmented as swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Europe dominated the global animal feed additives market, with market share of more than XX% in 2014-2015. Growth in this region is highly attributed to large livestock population. Following Europe, APAC is the second largest animal feed additive market with over 30% of global market share. Growth in population, rise in disposable income, progressive urbanization in the APAC region, and an increase in demand for quality meat products have driven the demand for animal feed additives in this region. Increasing buying power of the population from countries such as India, China and Japan for protein-rich diet enhances the growth of animal feed additives in APAC region. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Cargill Inc., BASF SE, ADM, Evonik Industries, Novozymes, Alltech Inc., Adisseo France, Chr. Hansen, Invivo NSA, Koninklijke DSM N.V, and Nutreco N.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of animal feed additives globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of animal feed additives.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the animal feed additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the animal feed additives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

