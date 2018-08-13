Business

Eye’z GRM PRESENTS Berkeley Ca

The 1st Annual Gran Royale Music Awards hitting the stage in Berkeley Ca August 23rd The GRMA’s honor the most exceptional artists, including actor’s writers, producer’s performers within the independent music community as well as social activists and hard workers. Some of the Nominees are; Michael Gilikson for his Pod Cast “in the Galaxy” after doing one of the last interviews with Jerry Heller. Roy Washington for his podcast Quest nation, Rapper Kerry T, singer songwriter Eye’z, Antoinette (JLyric) Evans, Rock Band RIDICULAS TRIXX plus many more.The aray of performers are Diverse including music industry veteran Forrest Hill, Almighty Omilly and IDA Fox who is also nominated for an award for her latest album “No Egress”The event will be studded with a red carpet from 7-10 pm 2043 San Pablo AvenueBerkeley, CA 94702tickets start and 15.00 while VIP will take pictures witht he stars of the night on the red carpet https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-grm-awards-tickets-47979240199?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

 

For more visit https://grmawards.weebly.com/

