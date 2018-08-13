Business

Certified Fire & Security: “Preventing Fire is the Core of our Business”

Certified Fire & Security’s services address fire accidents quicker by using the latest technologies and leveraging the skills and experience of its technicians, helping save lives and properties.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 8/13/2018] – Certified Fire & Security designed a selection of fire protection services that address fire accidents quicker. The company offers solutions that go beyond protecting a property’s structural integrity, using solutions that secure lives and properties.

Minimizing the Risk of Fire

Certified Fire & Security leverages innovative technology, experienced advice, and reasonable rates to provide customers with solutions that reduce the risk of fire.

The Utah-based company says, “The Certified Fire & Security team is composed of experienced, licensed technicians who know the ins and outs of the trade. We are factory trained and licensed by the state, making us fully qualified to install and maintain fire alarms, fire sprinklers, and more.”

The company’s work complies with all system specifications, including the National Fire Prevention Association code of standards.

Quality Solutions at Reasonable Rates

Certified Fire & Security cultivates its long-standing partnerships with the country’s leading brands in fire protection. As such, the company gains access to the industry’s highest-rated products to meet the customer’s needs.

While innovation is at the heart of the company’s fire protection solutions, it is still able to provide affordable rates.

Certified Fire & Security remarks, “We pay great attention to your budget and give the best value for your money. You can be sure that you will get the most appropriate system at a fair price.”

The company caters to the general public, builders, and contractors.

About Certified Fire & Security

Certified Fire & Security combines honest efforts with industry expertise and value-added product offerings. Since 2002, the company has established itself as among the industry’s leader in full-service fire protection. It also offers security services, which include the installation and maintenance of smart home solutions, intruder protection systems, cloud-based capabilities, and other relevant solutions.

For more information, go to http://certfire.com today.

