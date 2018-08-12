Health and Wellness

Specialist Dermatologist Offers Expert Advice And Treatment At Leading Clinic

Marine Medical Center
King Salman bin
Abdul Aziz Street,
Dubai.

Telephone: +9714 399 9939
Email: info@mmcdubai.ae

Dermatologists are not just doctors that treat acne and skin conditions. This is only a small part of what they do. They are skilled doctors who treat a range of skin related issues such as cosmetic problems, and hair, nails and scalp. This is one type of specialist everyone can benefit from. The most important organ in the body is the skin and it is essential that people take good care of their skin every day.

Some people suffer from chronic skin conditions and in many instances lotions and over the counter medication don’t work, particularly if it is psoriasis or eczema, for example. These skin conditions have common symptoms which must be treated and only a specialist dermatologist at a leading clinic can offer expert advice and treatment in this regard.

Hair loss and scalp disorders are common medical conditions that millions of people suffer with around the world. Whether it is hair loss on top of your head or a receding hairline a trip to your dermatologist’s office can make it better. And in the case of hair loss in men and women, advanced laser treatment or hair transplants can be used to restore the loss of hair.
It is important to visit the dermatologist in Dubai if the skin doesn’t appear normal. For example, it may be a rash that doesn’t heal. When people put off making an appointment it is likely that if something is wrong, without treatment it can only get worse.

In terms of the cost of seeing a dermatologist, it is good to remember that this should not factor in when determining of something requires medical attention. At the same time, finding out the cost of consultation and screening will give people peace of mind. Dermatologists specialize in evaluating and treating a number of conditions which include diagnosis of skin cancers and treatment, dermatitis and skin disorder treatment and managing various skin diseases.

The Head of Marina Medical Center stated that, “We also perform a number of cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, laser skin treatment, wrinkle fillers and laser hair removal. We have a skilled team of dermatologists who can help you understand your skin better and which products would give the desired results. This would help in buying the right cosmetic products to help your skin in the long-term”.

About Us
Marina Medical Center in Dubai provides leading healthcare services towards helping individual stay in good health. It is an affordable healthcare service which doesn’t compromise on its safety and high quality standard. For more information, visit the website on http://mmcdubai.ae/

