Reach New Levels of Success with Offices at Bhutani Group Alphathum

Noida- Alphathum by Bhutani Group is one of the most outstanding developments located in Sector 90 in the city of Noida. This is basically a commercial undertaking that offers high-end and spectacular office spaces. This commercial project boasts of three majestic towers that accommodate more than 1500 units with office areas starting at a minimum of 532 square feet. The price that you need to pay per square feet for an office space is around Rs. 5990.

Alpha Thum Bhutani provides one-of-its-kind work environment with a wide assortment of luxurious amenities like terrace gardens, business suites, conference rooms, sky lounge, premium offices and jogging tracks. Apart from these facilities, there is sufficient parking space offered in all the three basements. This commercial project is also known for offering people or customers the flexibility of choosing between lockable investments and leasing.

If you have long dreamt of having your own sophisticated and suave premium office right at the heart of the developing city of Noida then you must definitely invest in the offices spaces available at Alphathum. The spaces that you will get within an affordable range at this commercial undertaking are sure to exceed your expectations. Strategically and specifically designed to perfectly match standards and quality of international level development projects, this majestic undertaking by Bhutani Infra will surely fulfill the dreams of all those who have long aspired to reach great heights of success.

One of the most attractive features of this undertaking is its prime location. It is the location of this project that sets it apart from the other commercial undertakings. It lies at a short twenty minute drive from the Ashram Chowk and the proposed metro station. The location shares close proximity with Yamuna Expressway, FNG Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. With some recently proposed residential assignments in the vicinity, it is quite imperative that the demand for the best work spaces in Alphathum is likely to bounce.

Another great USP of this majestic and wonderful commercial project is its infinity pool that ranks on the top position in the world. It measures 900 feet in length and is surrounded by the charming Zen gardens.

