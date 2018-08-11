Military Communications Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Military Communications Market by Product Types (Military Satcom, Radio System, and Smartphones), Application (Command & Control, and Situational Awareness), Platform (Airborne, Ground based, and Naval), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Market Scenario

Military communications involves all aspects related to communication of information and data by armed forces for efficient functioning, military command, and control. Military communications generally depends on a vast and complex communication network of equipment and protocols to convey information across people and geography. The increasing need of secure, confidential and accurate real-time data transmission in military communications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The major technological challenge plaguing this market is the presence of multiple standards and devices, which makes it extremely difficult to achieve interoperability among so many different systems and technologies.

Military communications facilitates the secure and robust provision of timely connectivity, exercise of authority, and also in the direction of forces across geographies. The mission critical nature of this market necessitates the integration of emerging technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, meta-materials, to improve the delivery of the right information to the right location and at the right time in an actionable format. Companies are estimated to invest in the military communications market at a rapid rate during the forecast period, despite the economic slowdown, technological challenges, and budget cuts.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3219

Emerging technologies such as Ka-band is typically used for long-range transmission of data. Its greater bandwidth supports faster transmission speeds. The beams generated in Ka-band are much more directive than the lower frequency bands, energy is more precisely focused in this band, and the spectrum can be reused more intensively in various geographic areas. With its stealth and performance, Ka-band is offering militaries long-range communication capability for the most demanding contexts and requirements.

The factors driving the growth of military communications market, are replacement of aging technology with more advanced equipment, introduction of digital communications, usage of software-defined radio, and enhanced security features. Another factor estimated to contribute to the growth of the military communications market, is growth in investments by governments across the globe in the defense sector.

The military communications market is segmented based on device type, application, platform, and regions. On the basis of device type, military SATCOM is the most widely used and has the largest market share; while, on the basis of the platform, airborne is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Military users are focused on increasing their coverage area, which would bring outstanding capabilities and high performance. For instance, Thales signed a contract with Spanish Armed Forces to modernize their PR4G radios, in order to provide the users with enhanced capability of high priority information dissemination. Similarly, BAE systems signed a contract with U.S. Navy to support radio and communications systems design and integration for I3 surface combatant ships.

For instance, Inmarsat’s Global Xpress is the first commercial high-throughput network that covers the entire world. Apart from provision of in-flight connectivity, it also focuses on providing seamless data communication in military airborne platform. Additionally, it is fully interoperable with military SATCOM (MILSATCOM). MILSATCOM is divided into three categories, which are narrowband, wideband, and protected to match suitable frequency bands. MILSATCOM continues to play a crucial role in military communications architecture, as it can provide voice, video, and data communications to users globally. MILSATCOM must integrate and adopt new technologies to support these applications in warfighting applications.

The Mobile User Objective System is currently under development to meet future MILSATCOM requirements. It is required to increase the capacity of platforms that are highly mobile and are operating in the most challenging propagation environments.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region is expected to dominate the market in future, due to rapid adoption of advanced communications network and rising investment in the defense sector. Asia Pacific is second to the North America market in military communications market, due to increasing investments by the governments of developing countries. Thus, the global military communications market is estimated to witness a 12% CAGR during the period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global military communications market are Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K), Thales (France), Alcatel (France), Raytheon (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), General Dynamics (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), and Airbus Group (France).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/military-communications-market-3219