IWAI sets out on large public outreach along Ganga for Jal Marg Vikas Project Holds Two-Day long advocacy meetings in Jharkhand leg of Ganga

Even as the work on the development of Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) on Ganga is going on in full steam, a team of IWAI held a two day long intensive advocacy and communications outreach at Sahibganj and Rajmahal in Jharkhand. The public meetings are being held as part of a month-long dialogue initiative on the entire stretch of JMVP (Varanasi to Haldia) that began in July.

The IWAI is constructing a Rs 280. 90 crore multi modal terminal at Sahibganj in Jharkhand besides a proposed ship repair facility and a freight village. These interventions are set to change the socio-economic landscape of the land-locked region which has missed the development bandwagon.

More than 300 residents participated in the meetings held at Samdanala in Sahibganj and Singhi Dalan in Rajmahal. The has abundant cargo that can be shipped through JMVP up to the Haldia port and also to Varanasi. Participants, that included people from diverse backgrounds – NGO, Panchayat Members, Village Pradhans, Farmers, Fisherman, Boatmen and other local community members showed great enthusiasm to the prospect of using the Ganga waterway that will help push the rural economy.

