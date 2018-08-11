Business

Godrej Alive Mulund – Best time to move into High-Class Apartments in Mumbai

Godrej Properties, the renowned realty developer presents a new landmark project with the name of Godrej Alive Mulund which included contemporary architecture and unique design. This is a luxurious residential complex where you will experience a high standard of living style. The project is meticulously crafted and offers premium homes Godrej Alive Mulund in the configurations of 1 BHK, 2 BHK & 3 BHK. Every home is brilliantly crafted where you will live a comfy and blissful life. The property has auspiciously designed homes which are Vastu compliant and developed according to the modern era demand. This housing property is the great opportunity to book your dream in the prominent location Mulund in Thane, Mumbai where you will find all the residential facilities and features.

This is a brilliantly crafted residential property whose architecture has been prepared by the highly experienced architects, designers, and engineers. The developer has provided the best machinery equipment and advanced technology for the development of the property. Every home in Godrej Alive Mulund Thane property is spacious and well-crafted by the sophisticated furnishings & modern home décor designs. If you are looking for a luxurious home in the Dream City Mumbai then this housing property is the best choice for you.

Luxury Facilities- The developer has given the best facilities and leisure amenities inside the Godrej Alive Thane Mumbai property which give a luxurious lifestyle to its residents. The project has clubhouse, gymnasium, car parking zone, relaxation zone, swimming pool, children’s play area, landscaping garden, indoor game room, outdoor sports area, 24 hrs water supply, power backup for common areas, intelligent security system with CCTV surveillance, intercoms and fire-safety equipment etc.

