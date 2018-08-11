Global Graphene Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Growing demand of efficient miniaturized components in escalating electronics and automotive industry is driving the graphene market globally.”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global graphene market. According to OMR analysis, the global graphene market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The global graphene market is estimated to grow at higher rate owing to increasing use of graphene in various end-use industries such as automotive and electronics industry globally. The global graphene market can be bifurcated into by product types which can be further segmented into graphene oxide (go), mono-layer and bi-layer graphene, few layer graphene, graphene nanoplatelets and other product types; by end-users which can be segmented into bio-medical and life science, electronics, defense, 3D printing, automotive, aerospace, energy, paints and coatings, and other end-users and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Graphene is an ultra-thin layer of carbon with exceptional properties and the potential for path-breaking applications across a range of areas including strong lightweight materials, next generation electronic devices, specialized coatings, new biomaterials and sensors, and innovative medical applications. Graphene was successfully developed in 2004 and is widely known for being excellent conductor of both heat and electricity, strong, and light in weight. Prominent usage of graphene in many end-user industries is likely to propel the market during the forecast year. The fact that graphene is sometimes regarded as tougher than diamond is attribute to its characteristics such as being strong and light-weight. The demand for this wonder material is also anticipated to increase as defence industries, aerospace, electronics, telecom, and automotive industry have been performing significantly. However, high production cost and use of toxic chemicals in conventional manufacturing of graphene are some of the factors that are hindering the market growth. Besides this, the market has enormous opportunities such as impending applications of graphene in various sectors and technological advancements such as graphene-based nanomaterials for water filtration that will further support it to grow significantly.

On the basis of geography, the global graphene market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. North America is considered to be the dominating the global graphene market. North America has highest market share owing to rapid growth of automobile and electronics sector in the region. The US is the one of the global leaders in automotive sector. As per International Trade Administration, in 2017, about 17.6 million vehicles were sold in the US, out of which 65% are commercial vehicle and 35% are passenger cars. Increasing production of vehicles is expected to contribute in the global graphene market. Furthermore, the continuous growing energy sector in North America has proven the major driver in the growth of the graphene market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global graphene market during the forecast period. In APAC, China is one of the major factors contributing towards the market growth of graphene.

The global graphene market includes some major market players such as Elcora Advanced Materials, Cealtech, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa plus S.P.A, Grafoid Inc., and Graphene 3D Lab Inc. These players adopt various strategies in order to sustain in the competitive market, such as mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on.

