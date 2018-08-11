Health and Wellness

food for glowing skin in a month

Comment(0)

“Make-up can only make you look pretty on outside, it won’t help if you are ugly inside”

This quote fits perfectly in our daily life where we put a cover on our skin to look flawless and radiant. One thing which no one understands is that the whole covering up actually kills our skin cells, making the skin look dull, uneven and darker. Desiring for a flawless, glowing skin is not wrong, but for that you need to be wise in every way. Facing the harsh sun, pollution, stress and consuming junk foods create unbalance in the body, results in many health problems as well as skin issues. To get a glowing skin, you first need to have a good health which can be only achieved by eating proper food.

External care is also very much necessary while following a good diet. Make sure you cleanse, tone and moisturize your skin, especially the face and neck area, at least twice a day and reduce or completely stop the use of makeup. This will help your skin breathe and regenerate the dead skin cells.

However, in this article we are focusing more on the wonderful food, nature has provided for attaining a healthy skin. These foods have skin friendly components also known as oxidants that cleanses your body from all the toxic substance. Include these foods in your daily diet to get rid of all skin problems inside out.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Dental Practice Management Software Market to Witness CAGR of Over 11.0 % from 2017 to 2025

The global dental practice management software market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2017 to 2025 according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Dental Practice Management Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, […]
Health and Wellness

Cephalosporin Drugs Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

Cephalosporin drugs are bactericidal beta lactam antibiotics. These prevent the growth of bacteria by inhibiting cell wall synthesis, which effective in both type of bacteria i.e., gram-positive and gram-negative. Cephalosporin was first prepared from a fungus named Cephalosporium acremonium by scientist Dr. Abraham in 1948. Cephalosporin drugs are considered broad-spectrum antibiotics having similar activities to […]
Health and Wellness

Capsule Market by Intrauterine, Ectopic, Tubal Type of Pregnancy and Forecasts Till 2023

The Worldwide Capsule Market report summarizes the value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. Capsule Market Scenario: Capsules are empty shells used to enclose active drugs for protecting them or to make the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *