DG Shipping conducts inquiry into yesterday’s collision of Indian fishing boat Oceanic with unknown merchant vessel off Kerala Coast

A collision incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Shipping, under Ministry of Shipping, involving a fishing boat “OCEANIC”, registered in Kerala and an unknown merchant vessel. The date, time and position of the casualty was reported as 7th August 2018, 03:30 am (IST) and 10 deg 24 mins N, 075 deg 38 mins E respectively. As per the latest information received, there were 14 Indian fishermen in the fishing boat at the time of this casualty, of which 3 are dead, 2 injured/hospitalized and the remaining 9 fishermen are missing.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Shipping, has expressed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased fishermen. Massive search and rescue mission is under progress with the deployment of 3 Air Crafts and 3 ships by the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. It is also understood that many fishing boats (about 40 numbers) are also involved in voluntary search operations and is highly appreciated.

