Health and Wellness

Dental Accounts at Ease Takes Ache Out of Dental Billing

Comment(0)

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 11, 2018–Dental billing company Dental Accounts at Ease expands services it offers as the outsourcing company strives to let dentists focus on dentistry.
Dental Accounts at Ease offers a variety of services dedicated to assist dentists in operating their practices. Services offered now include its patient recall program as well as dental billing, insurance verification service, dental consulting and team training. Other promotional services include search engine optimization, dental website design and digital marketing.
Dental recall procedures encourage patients to attend regularly. Patients may forget to keep up with their continuing care, making it necessary for a dentist’s office to contact and remind them. It’s crucial to make patient recall a practice as treatments are often scheduled after a patient is reminded of that continuing care.
By offering this service, Dental Accounts at Ease alleviates the duties that a regular dental clinic must perform in order to run the business effectively. The outsourcing dental billing company provides such services to dentist offices hoping to increase productivity and cost effectiveness.
The dental billing company provides skilled team members to handle billing, insurance verification and other essential tasks. This reduces costs for dental clinics as they eliminate payroll costs including benefits and workers compensation. That means lower overhead for Dental Accounts at Ease’s clients.
Dental marketers, digital marketing experts, web designers and others assist by familiarizing potential customers with the quality services offered by clients. Marketing continues to evolve, making it necessary to hire professionals who keep up with the latest trends.
Dental Accounts at Ease is led by Chief Executive Officer Danielle Ichelson, who has more than 10 years of experience in dental practice management in general and pediatric dentistry. She founded the company after helping a failing dental clinic turn around its business and achieve record success in 90 days.
“We respect dentists for the work they do and the quality care they deliver to patients,” Ichelson said. “Dental Accounts at Ease is in the business of taking the pain out of operating their offices so dentists can do what they do best and lower their overhead costs.”
For more information Dental Accounts at Ease and its services, visit its website at https://dentalbillingcompany.com or call 480-240-0070.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Sightsavers unveils its new campaign #UnfoldTheirDreams

Sightsavers, a leading global development organization working in over 30 countries to combat avoidable blindness and promote equal opportunities for visually impaired unveiled their new digital campaign #UnfoldTheirDreams. The campaign aims to promote and ensure access to comprehensive and sustainable eye health in India through case studies on the success stories of people with eye […]
Health and Wellness

Veterinary Auscultator Market In-Depth Analysis by Key Player, Regions, Application and Specification to 2022

Veterinary Auscultator Market is likely to witness a momentous growth in the near future due its rising applications and widening up of scope globally. Veterinary Auscultator is an instrument that gauges the heart sounds of the pets. Moreover, it estimates the status, highness, lowness, as well as the quality of heart sounds and further alarms […]
Health and Wellness

Future and Growth of Neuromodulation Devices Market by 2027

Neuromodulation Devices Market – Key Players Medtronic (Ireland), Accellent (U.S), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Synapse Biomedical Inc. (U.S.), Nevro Corp (U.S.), DynaMD, Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), NeuroSigma, Inc.(U.S.), NeuroPace, Inc. (U.S.), Neuronetics, Inc. (U.S.), Soterix Medical Inc. (U.S), and BioControl Medical (Israel) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *