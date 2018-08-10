Veterinary Medicine Market 2023 Forecasts by Global Industry Analysis in 2018 Report

Market Research Future Published Premium Research Report on Global Veterinary Medicine Market. The Global Veterinary Medicine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% During Forecasted Period 2017-2023.

Global Veterinary Medicine Market – Overview

Veterinary medicine, which deals with prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases, disorder, and injury in animals. Veterinary medicine is widely practiced worldwide due to increasing number of pet adoptions, rising veterinary expenditure, increase in the number of veterinary professionals and rising demand for pet insurance.

Premium Sample Report Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/844

There is increase in the awareness about animal’s health, government initiatives, and many NGOs are working for animal health care.Global veterinary medicine market is expecting a huge growth in the coming years due to increasing love for pet and increasing demand for poultry animals. The considerable decisions in research and development in the veterinary medicine is expected to boost the growth of market. Additionally, strict policies from government for wild animal’s welfare across the region also boost the growth of the market.

Global Veterinary Medicine Market – Leading Players

The major key players in global veterinary medicine market are Zoetis, Inc. (Pfizer), Merck & Co., Inc. (Intervet), Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Bayer Healthcare AG, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac S.A, Vetoquinol SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Nutreco N.V. and Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited). Major animal feed additive manufacturers are Cargill Inc. (Provimi), ADM Alliance Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V and Evonik Industries AG among others.

Global Veterinary Medicine Market – Segmentation

The global veterinary medicine market is segmented on the basis of products, animals, route of administration, and end users.

On the basis the animals it is sub-segmented into companion and domesticated animals.

On the basis of the products it is sub-segmented into injury medicine, disorder medicine, and diagnosis medicine.

On the basis of the route of administration it is sub-segmented into Parental, oral, and topical.

On the basis of end users, it is sub-segmented into research institutions, veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others.

Global Veterinary Medicine Market – Regional Analysis

On the regional basis, veterinary market is segmented into America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in this region, in which India and China are major countries for increase growth of market. Indian veterinary medicine market is broadly segmented into animal types and diagnostics. Animal types is sub-segmented into companion animals, domesticated animals and poultry animals. Based on diagnostics, it is sub-segmented into clinical chemistry, various vaccines, and other veterinary diagnostics products. There are many diseases in animals and their subsequent transfer to human via animal food product consumption and prevention of these diseases are some factors, which may add fuel to the growth of the market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/veterinary-medicine-market-844

Growing consumer focus on animal health and food safety, and increasing pet ownership subsequently increasing the growth of the market in India. India is known as land of agriculture, which itself indicates the welfare agricultural animals. There is increasing demand for animal products resulting in growth of market. These are driving forces for growth of veterinary medicine market. Rise in prices of pet care and animal healthcare equipment are major restraint for growth of the market in this region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

Major TOC Continued…!

Get Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/844

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com