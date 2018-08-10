Health and Wellness

Rockville In-Home Care Agency Educates On Exercises For The Elderly

Rockville, Maryland (webnewswire) August 10, 2018 – Comfort Home Care, a Rockville in-home care agency, recently published a blog post explaining the best exercises for the elderly to complete in order to maintain their health. While exercise can be difficult for elderly people with limited mobility or energy, it is still an important tool in staying healthy and improving their quality of life.

Elderly people don’t have to undergo strenuous exercise to feel its benefits. A short walk around the block can be the perfect kind of cardio, but people who are particularly low-energy can feel many of the same benefits by simply walking around the house for a few minutes. Yoga can help improve balance and mobility, and a short sequence of poses can be helpful. For seniors who are unable to do yoga, it can still be beneficial to sit in a chair and perform some light stretching exercises. People who are comfortable in the water can swim a few slow laps across the pool, while others may prefer to walk in shallower water instead.

In-home care can be an excellent alternative to a nursing home. Professional in-home care allows people to remain in the comfort of their own homes while receiving care. The patient is then able to retain some of their independence and avoid the dramatic change of moving to a nursing home far from their family, while family members can pay closer attention to the care their loved one is receiving for extra peace of mind. Employing an in-home care agency may be less expensive than using a nursing home, and family members can also save time, as they will not have to travel to a new location to visit their loved one.

Speak to a professional in-home care agency for more information. Comfort Home Care’s certified nursing assistants and geriatric nursing assistants can provide a wide variety of services, including supervising and suggesting light exercise activities appropriate for the elderly. Other services include dressing, bathing, eating, using the restroom, and going to doctor’s appointments. After a free evaluation, each certified care assistant develops a detailed and customized plan for their clients, ensuring that your loved one will receive exactly what they need to stay healthy and happy at home. Comfort Home Care can be contacted at 301-984-7681 or online at https://www.choosecomforthome.com/. The agency serves clients in Maryland and is headquartered at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201, Rockville, MD 20852.

