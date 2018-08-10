Business

RFID Market Industrial Applications, Landscape and Growth Prospects Over the Coming Years

Comment(0)

Radio frequency identification (RFID) is an automatic wireless data capture technology. It uses radio waves to gather information from tags that are attached to objects for various purposes, such as tracking and automatic identification.
Radiant Insights’s analysts forecast the global RFID market for industrial applications to grow at a CAGR of 2.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global RFID market for industrial applications for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of RFID products across several industrial applications.
Request a Free Sample Copy of RFID Market Report @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-rfid-market-for-industrial-applications-2018-2022/request-sample
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Global RFID market for Industrial Applications 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Alien Technology
• Honeywell
• Impinj
• Unitech Electronics
• Zebra
The report “Global RFID Market for Industrial Applications 2018-2022” is available now at https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-rfid-market-for-industrial-applications-2018-2022
Market driver
• Increase in industrial applications of RFID
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Data security and consumer privacy issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Vendors offering cloud-based RFID solutions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this RFID market space?

Also Read
Business

Gutter Cleaning Margate

8/1/2018 – Living in a home with the solace level flawless, one needs to keep a calendar of upkeep things and things that should be done at home on persistent premise. One of these can ought to be of most extreme concern is water seepage. Leaving in a zone where a generous measure of rain […]
Business

Global Marine Engine market report

Global Marine Engine market report primarily includes Market status and outlook of global and major regions. Study comprises of in-detail analysis from the stand point of manufacturers, regions, product types and end user / applications. Manufacturing costing section focus on storehouses expenses, depreciation costs for the equipment, plants, staff dormitories. In Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing […]
Business

Intersec will continue to grow as the largest professional security show

editor

Dubai, UAE: As preparations continue ahead of Intersec 2018, the 20th anniversary edition of world’s largest trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection will be a notable milestone for a number of exhibitors that have grown with the exhibition since its inception in 1999. Pelco by Schneider Electric is one of 13 companies at […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *