Optimization and Characterization of EDM 790 System

The best EDM that money can buy in under ten thousand dollars (U.S) for 4 or 6-cylinder aircraft engine with transducers and all? The answer has to be EDM 790 manufactured by J.P. Instruments, U.S.A.

It’s not just an advert claim, the Engine Data Management 790 system is truly the most advanced twin piston engine-monitoring instrument on the market. The EDM 790 has been TSO’s for quality and is rightly thought of as a Flight Engineer and Maintenance Manager that has your back covered.

Covers to 29 critical parameters

Armed with the latest microprocessor technology, the EDM 790 will monitor up to 29 critical parameters of your aircraft engine – 4 times a second! It boasts of a linearized thermocouple accuracy of better than 0.1 percent or 2 F° and this boast has been tested and verified by the FAA.

It never sleeps

Constantly on the alert, the EDM 790 will keep an eye for you on 29 critical parameters that are automatically checked four times every second. No matter which screen you might be currently looking at, the EDM 790 will keep running checks on all 29 parameters in the background.

Accuracy

The EDM 790’s accuracy stems from its linearized thermocouples. There is nothing in the aviation market that compares to J.P.I’s linearized accuracy.

Simplicity

Two buttons on the faceplate is all that it takes to programme the EDM 790 or to access all its functions. Leaning is accomplished automatically using the Lean Find procedure. With the EDM 790 it is now possible to have substantially more diagnostic information available for your maintenance crew.

The Advantage of EDM 790

1. Computer Assisted Diagnostics covering the entire aircraft system from the cockpit. On detecting any error, the specific code is displayed.

2. Easy-to-use 2-button programming.

3. Twenty-nine parameters checked 4 times a second and this includes the EGT Differential, Alternator Voltage, Fuel Flow and Shock Cooling.

4. Displays variable Scaling of EGT Bar Graph.

5. Its amazing Lean Find Mode identifies the first and last cylinder to peak while the Peak Find with quick responding probes, automatically captures the EGT or TIT Probes peak value.

6. Data Port for downloading of data.

7. The EDM 790 is the only FAA approved graphic engine monitor with a complete fuel flow system.



8. Temperature detection accuracy is ONE degree (even for EGT).

9. Paired with JPI’s “grounded” fast response probes.

10. Cooling rate and shock cooling checked on each and every cylinder.

11. EDM 790 features a “Normalize Mode” for accurate trend monitoring. Bars are in 10o increments.

12. Alphanumeric scanning display of 29 functions or channels.

13. TSO’s for Quality and Reliability with FAA, STC approved Fuel Flow Indicators.

14. Three-year warranty.

