Tech

O1 Visa More Worthwhile Alternative to H1b for Indian Immigrants

Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA –August 10, 2018 – Immigration is a hot topic in US news, with supply of H1B Visas going down. However, there are other means, particularly for high skilled areas where India shines, such as technology. This loophole is a little known visa called the O1 and created for innovator types, from engineering to entrepreneurship.

While H1B Visas have been getting harder to obtain, with the limits tried again every few months, the O1 Visa has passed completely under the radar. PassRight is one firm that made it their focus to target alternative visas. The firm is founded by immigrants who experienced first hand the costs, concerns, and insecurities associated with the US Visa process. PassRight’s partnered with McGettrick Law PLLC , specialists in business immigration for companies and talented individuals.

PassRight’s staff understands the challenges of moving to a new country. CEO, Liran Rosenfeld said, “We founded PassRight on the values of empathy, transparency, efficiency and affordability. Paperwork and process is a very unwelcome addition to an already long and complex list of challenges for any immigrant.”

AI has been an unexpected ally. But as the paperwork process can be very long and complex, machine learning became a clear solution to understanding how to best identify the ideal visa opportunity for every person. This all reduces the time and cost of immigration petitions, all with an increased rate of success. Denise McGettrick, Chief Legal Officer at PassRight said, “We want to counteract the fear-driven and fragmented immigration process intensified by current immigration policies. Applicants have to face expensive legal fees and often inadequate support as attorneys are often swamped with thousands of cases.”

One of the legal insights of PassRight has been a focus on the O1 Visa. Unlike the H1B, it is not limited to a pool of 85,000 people, and it is vastly underused today. This Visa is obtained by showing talent and expertise in an entrepreneurial context and PassRight provides not only documentation support but also the sponsorship required for acceptance. This process can be extremely fast by bureaucratic standards, often taking two to four weeks to complete. Further Visas such as the E2 for investors are also available, along with the more traditional H1B Visas which take longer and are much riskier.

Talent demand still outstrips supply in Silicon Valley along with other US innovation hubs. PassRight is determined to decrease the barriers to filling these positions with the best global talent, regardless of country of origin. As the political climate intensifies around these topics, support will only become a more complex issue for immigrants, employers, and attorneys alike. This issue is not only personal for the PassRight team, but to any American benefitting from the technology permeating society today, and created largely with the help of talent from abroad.This is an issue that truly touches the lives of everyone in America.

ABOUT PASSRIGHT:

PassRight is a SaaS Company providing technology to Immigration Law Firms of the future, firms focusing on Family and Business Immigration. PassRight is the first nationwide immigration law-tech company. In its BETA, PassRight has favorably helped 700+ customers in obtaining visa approvals. For more information please visitPassRight at www.passright.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:
Liran Rosenfeld
liran@passright.com
+1 (310) 729-0019

Also Read
Tech

Automated Fare Collection Market to Witness Significant Growth Due to its Increased Usage in Public Transport

The Automated Fare Collection Market is anticipated to be valued beyond USD 8.5 billion by 2024. Automated fare collection systems are the combined modules, which facilitate the automated ticketing system for public transportation network. They offer a constant and incorporated platform for all the actions concerned with the fare gathering with equipment such as ticket […]
Tech

LiDAR Market is Driven by the Rising Demand for 3D Imaging Technology in a Variety of Applications

Global LiDAR Market was worth USD 260 million in 2015. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2016 to 2024 (forecast period). Rising demand for 3D imaging technology in a variety of applications is an important market driver. The adoption of aerial systems for detection and exploration of historic details is increasing. Vendors […]
Tech

Online Payment Gateway Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Online Payment Gateway Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Online Payment Gateway Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Online Payment Gateway Market report also provides an […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *