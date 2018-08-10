Microcontroller Market is Likely to Attain $26.9 Billion by 2020

Global Microcontroller Market is estimated to be valued at USD 26.9 billion by 2020, as per a new research report by HexaResearch. Growing demand in key application areas such as automotive, consumer electronics and healthcare is expected to boost industry growth over the forecast period. Price reduction and quality enhancement may be achieved with the increasing deployment in healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficient hybrid electric vehicles is likely to favor growth prospects.

Proliferation of smart grid systems is expected to drive microcontroller market growth over the forecast period. These systems consist of digital communication and remote control facility, which in turn increases the demand of microcontrollers globally. However, economic slowdown in the industry is likely to pose challenges to industry participants.

32 bit microcontroller was the leading product segment, with revenues reported at USD 6,658.1 million in 2013. Reduction in unit prices is responsible for the increase in demand. In addition, it is embedded in higher processing capabilities devices which are also spurring the demand for this product segment. 16 bit microcontroller was analyzed to be the second largest product segment and accounted for over 31% of the total revenue in 2013, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.1% from 2014 to 2020.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/microcontroller-industry

Key report insights suggest:

Global microcontroller unit shipments were estimated at 17,393.6 million units in 2013 and are expected to register 39,108.5 million units by 2020, growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.3% from 2014 to 2020.

Asia Pacific microcontroller market dominated the regional demand with an estimated market share of 38.2% in 2013. It is also expected to be the fastest growing region, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2014 to 2020. Increasing adoption of microcontrollers across various application segments including HVAC, energy, and mobile phones is expected to drive the regional demand.

Automotive industry dominated the demand with an estimated market share of 33.8% in 2013. This industry is also expected to be the fastest growing application segment, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2014 to 2020. Increasing acceptance of electric and hybrid vehicles utilizing microcontrollers is expected to boost the market growth.

The microcontroller industry is moderately consolidated which consist of MNCs and local manufactures present are different levels in value chain. Key companies include Renesas Electronics, Samsung, Fujitsu, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Freescale Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies among others.

For the purpose of this study, HexaResearch has segmented the microcontroller market on the basis of product, application and region:

Global Microcontroller Product Overview (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

4/8-bit

16-bit

32-bit

Global Microcontroller Application Overview (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Global Microcontroller Region Overview (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

North America

Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Browse Related Category Market Reports@

https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/semiconductors-industry