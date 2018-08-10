Health and Wellness

Emergency Room Equipment to Drive the Global Market During Forecast Period

Emergency room equipment refers to medical equipment and devices that enable patient care during medical emergencies, sudden illness, accidents, trauma, etc. Manufacturer are integrating 3D technology that enables better image quality which in turn will augment the market growth. Global emergency room equipment market is segmented based of product type, application, and regions.
Factors driving demand for global emergency room equipment market includes increasing demand for emergency care, as emergency room department enable medical personnel to provide the first line of care for injured and seriously ill patients. In addition, increasing incidence of chronic
diseases and illnesses, growing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases are other factors expected to drive the growth of global emergency room equipment. Furthermore, technological advancements in recent years for emergency room equipment that has enabled more rapid and prompt treatment is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment, initial installation, and maintenance are factors limiting the growth of emergency room equipment market.
Product type segment includes patient monitoring, cardiac equipment, vascular equipment and trauma equipment. The cardiac equipment contributes major market share and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing incidences of stroke, heart attack, and angina.
Application segment includes accident rescue, sudden illness, obstetrics and gynecology. The sudden illness is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period other application owing to the increasing visits are due to asthma, back pain, heart attacks.
Regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America contributes the major market share as compared to other regions. This is attributed to technological advancements and presence of dominant players in the region. Furthermore, revenue from the market in the Europe is expected to continue to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Some prominent players in the global emergency room equipment market are Analogic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. marketresearch.biz

