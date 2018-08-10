Digestive Health Products Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2017 – 2023

Market Overview:

Globally the digestive health products market share in health nutrition industry is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by the rising consumption of functional foods and supplements in the developed countries. The consumption of foods rich in dietary fiber against abdominal diseases is one of the major factors propelling the growth of digestive health product market. The consumption of Digestive Health Products is anticipated to experience a surge based on increasing cases of mal-digestion rate in the present population. The food and beverage application of digestive health nutrition is estimated to grow at a higher growth rate based on the convenience usage and ready-to-eat (ready-to-drink) property of the product. Based on the significant health benefits of the product including proper gut functioning and weight loss, the consumption of digestive health products is anticipated to increase at a steady CAGR.

Based on all these factors, the Digestive Health Products market is calculated to grow at the CAGR of 7% during 2016-2022.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Digestive Health Products market are Danisco A/S (Denmark), Danone S.A. (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (Japan), Arla Foods Inc. (Denmark), BioGaia AB (Sweden), Lallemand (Canada), Chr. Hansen holding (Denmark), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Intended Audience

Digestive Health Products manufacturers

Heath sectors

Food and Nutrition products manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

Digestive Health Product has been segmented on the basis of product-type which comprises probiotics, prebiotics, multi-vitamins, lactase nutritional supplements, digestive nutritional supplements and others

Digestive Health Product has been segmented on the basis of delivery format which comprises capsules, tablets, chewable, drops, caplets, sticks, liquids, soft gels, suppositories, gels and others

Digestive Health Products has been segmented on the basis of specialty diet which comprises natural, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, high-fibre and others

Digestive Health Product has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises functional foods, functional beverages, breakfast cereals, supplements, pharmaceuticals and others

Regional Analysis

The Global digestive health products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. U.S. is amongst the major producers of Digestive Health Products. Changing food preferences is supporting the growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region. Canada, China, U.S. and U.K. and Japan are the major importers of Digestive Health Products.