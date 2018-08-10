Health and Wellness

Companion Animal Healthcare Market 2018 Top Players Outlook by Merial, Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Elanco Animal health, Bayer Animal Health and Forecast to 2023

Comment(0)

Market research future has a half-cooked research report on Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market. The Global market for companion animal healthcare is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2023

Companion animal market is increasing due to an increase in number of people having pets, change in the way of providing care to the pets and awareness regarding spread of zoonotic diseases. Moreover, the financial improvement and related increments in disposable income, longer life expectancy for companion animals are some factors that influence the growth of companion animal healthcare market. Global companion animal healthcare market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Additionally, developments in animal health medicines and vaccines, along with the increased medical treatments are fostering the market growth of Companion Animal Healthcare Market.

To explore more, get PDF sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1168 

Companion Animal Healthcare Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April 24, 2018 – Zoetis (US) a leading Global animal health company, while reporting on the progress of one of their initiatives – A.L.P.H.A. (African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement) stated that despite several adversaries, they are very well keeping up with the plan in the first place. The initiative is funded by a grant of USD 14.4 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to establish sustainable animal health infrastructure and veterinary diagnostic networks in Nigeria, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

April 18, 2018 – CannTrust Holdings Inc. (Canada), one of leading Global licensed producers of medical cannabis, announced the partnership with Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. (Canada), a private healthcare company, with a developing portfolio of mature and innovative companion animal products to develop ground-breaking cannabis products to support the well-being of pets.

Key Players for Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market

The Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market is led by some of the fervent key players including Merial (France), Zoetis Animal Healthcare (US), Elanco Animal health (US), Bayer Animal Health (Germany), Merck and Co., Inc. (US), Ceva Animal Healthcare (UK), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Virbac Animal Healthcare (France), Perrigo Company plc. (Ireland), and Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany).   Profiling them in its analysis, MRFR finds out their strategies keeping them at the forefront of the competition.

Zoetis Animal Healthcare is a global animal healthcare company providing wide range of products for animal care. It provides specific products for dogs, cats and horses. Apoquel, Cerenia, Convenia, Cytopoint, Palladia, Rimadyl are the products for dogs.

Companion Animal Healthcare Market – Competitive Landscape

The Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market appears to be fiercely ompetitive and fragmented with many well-established players having the Global presence. Brand reinforcement, mergers & acquisitions, and innovation remain the popular trends for the key players in the market. The market structure is changing due to the acquisition of local manufactures by multinational companies. The acquisition strategy increases the profit of the company, reducing the competition significantly.

Segmentation:

Global Companion animal healthcare market has been segmented on the basis product which include feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. Feed additives can be divided into categories namely nutritional feed additives and medicinal feed additives. Nutritional feed additives include proteins, minerals and vitamins and medicinal feed additives include hormones, enzymes, immune-modulators, probiotics and prebiotics and others. Pharmaceutical products mainly comprise of anti-infectives, antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

The market is also segmented on the basis of diagnostic tests which include diagnostic imaging, immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics and other tests.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and home care.

Get Complete Access of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/companion-animal-healthcare-market-1168 

Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Get Prime Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1168 

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

 

Also Read
Health and Wellness

HIDA Scan Market Key Players Revenue, Major Regions, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global HIDA Scan Market Research Report Is Segmented By Product (Radiopharmaceuticals, Gamma Camera), Indication (Cholecystitis, Bile Duct Obstruction, Biliary Atresia, Postoperative Complications and Assessment of Liver Transplant) and End User – Global Forecast Till 2023 Also known as cholescintigraphy and hepatobiliary scintigraphy, HIDA scan is an imaging test used for the diagnosis of a number […]
Health and Wellness

Pyrogen Testing Market Analysis, Applications Share, Trends & Forecast 2017-2023

A Research Study Titled, “Pyrogen Testing Market By Product, Test Type And End User- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research Market Highlights The Pyrogen Testing Market was worth USD 0.48 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.35 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a […]
Health and Wellness

Terahertz Spectroscopy Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2026

editor

Terahertz light lies sandwiched between the infrared and microwave parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. Terahertz finds application across an array of industries as it is safe, non-destructive, and fast. These properties makes it apt for inspection and imaging modalities. In recent years, wide ranging of terahertz spectroscopy has been witnessed across various industries due to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *