The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne Assists People Involved in Domestic Abuse and Divorce Cases

Domestic abuse affects the outcome of a divorce or child custody case. The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne assists people going through a family law case involving this serious legal matter.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 08/09/2018] – The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne represents individuals involved in family law disputes in Colorado. Skilled and experienced, its lawyers are committed to fighting for the interests of clients and achieving a favorable outcome for each case.

The firm covers several practice areas, including divorce, child custody, child support, step-parent adoption, legal separation, common law marriage, and grandparents’ rights. Its lawyers also handle matters involving domestic violence, which changes the dynamics of a divorce or child custody case.

Domestic Abuse Affects Divorce

The National Coalition Against Domestic Abuse (NCADV) reports that about 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partners. Each year, over 10 million men and women experience domestic abuse.

Because it’s a serious and complicated legal matter, domestic abuse could change the course of a divorce or child custody case. In fact, the court could consider domestic abuse in the resolution of the case. It is imperative, therefore, that people involved in this complex situation seek competent legal counsel.

Handling Domestic Abuse, Divorce, and Child Custody Cases

If a person seeks a divorce or child custody after going through domestic abuse, he or she can turn to The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne. The firm possesses the experience and knowledge to help the client pursue his or her legal goals. Their lawyers also have the children’s interests at heart.

The lawyers help clients build a strong case. They know how to effectively identify and communicate various types of domestic abuse, including physical, emotional, sexual abuse, manipulation, and financial control. They also help communicate situations involving anger disorders, substance abuse, and other abusive behaviors.

Through skilled and knowledgeable representation, The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne helps reach a favorable outcome for divorce and child custody cases involving domestic abuse.

About The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne is a trusted family law firm in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Its team boasts a combined experience of 34 years in legal matters. The law office is dedicated to providing truthful, patient, and legal representation.

For more information, visit https://www.shaynelaw.com/.

