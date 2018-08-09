Tech

THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Latest Nebula IoT Development Board from Cypress

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new Nebula IoT Development Board from Cypress in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The Nebula IoT Development Kit is cloud-ready and allows developers to quickly prototype their IoT ecosystems. Nebula features Murata’s Type 1DX module, which houses the Cypress CYW4343W Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.1 combo chipset radio. Nebula also features an ARM® Cortex®-M4 STM32 MCU, as well as four different interfaces to expand hardware functionality.

The kit is supported in Cypress’ WICED® Studio SDK with cloud connectivity code examples and an application framework to abstract complexity.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click this link http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/July2018/IntelligentLighting/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in intelligent lighting solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Cypress products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

