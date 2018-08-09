Laxma Goud Paintings

The ever-enthusiastic artist Laxma Goud is known for his libidinal and surreal work of art, often reflecting the casual and organic mindsets of rural folks he has grown up with. Born in Nizampur in 1940s, he was influenced by folklores and rustic air, which is vividly noticed in his canvases. After completing his schoolings, he went to Government college of fine arts and architecture, Hyderabad to study diploma in drawing and printing. He eventually went ahead to study Printmaking in prestigious M S University, Baroda, it was here that he learnt the art of playing with myriad mediums and styles. His mentor K G Subramanyan inspired him to make indigenous work by staying close to his roots and encouraged him to work with different mediums. Being a versatile artist, he can work with oils, acrylic, water colours, pen, colour pencils, etching,gouache, glass painting or terracotta, bronze, clay for making sculptures, all so effortlessly.He served as a dean to now Sarojini Naidu school of Performing Arts, Fine Arts & Communication. He has a permanent gallery in Peabody Museum in Boston, USA. He is being bestowed with plethora of awards both at home and abroad along with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution towards art. With career spanning 50 years, he has exhibited his work across the world, but his simplicity and child-like vigour to create exquisite paintings and sculptures always brings him back to his studio.
Also Read
Skagen Joan Quartz SKW6331 Men’s Watch: Minimal, Timeless and Classic
Whoever is in a search for a timepiece stylish enough for any kind of formal setting but without a hefty price tag and maintenance-related hassle is going to find the Skagen Joan Quartz SKW6331 Men’s Watch a piece that is tailored to their individual requirements. It’s slim but sturdy enough to withstand everyday use under […]
Wholesale boutique clothing women’s will love – CC Wholesale Clothing
United States 02-03-2017. CC Wholesale Clothing is providing high quality, trendy and designer clothes online. If you are interested to keep good collection of designer, trendy and fashionable clothes then you should prefer to high-end boutique clothing available to choose from. Every time trend of apparels may change and modern generation usually find for the […]
azz Up Sunday Brunch with Teresa’s PRIME
WHAT: (NORTH READING, MA) – [April X, 2018] –Teresa’s PRIME, located in North Reading, is now offering Sunday Brunch, complete with live jazz music, half-priced oysters and littlenecks, and more. Each week, guests are invited to unwind from the busy work week and relax with a selection of Executive Chef Nick Yebba Jr.’s curated brunch […]