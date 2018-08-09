Business

IVT IS One of Best Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy Manufacturer in Korea

Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications.

TDS (Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy):

Thermal Desorption Spectroscopy (TDS) is mostly used to acquire information on the biding energies of molecules and atoms. The quantity and substance of a gas occurring in the vacuum process are analyzed by using the vacuum gage and the mass spectrometer. This technology enables the detection of the quantity change and the composition of a gas even in a minimal amount and the measurements of temporal change of the gas in each temperature in a vacuum device.
Such features of the technology provide solutions for the quality improvement and the finding cause for an issue as well. The technology offers the best sensitivity for the analysis while allowing the analysis on any gas composition when using a mass spectrometer.
TDS is a device that increases the temperature of a sample and measures and analyzes the gas separated from the sample. The device is used for the purpose to analyze and prevent the cause in advance by the qualitative and quantitative analyses of the gas released during a process.

Applications:

Material Analyses for Semiconductors and Displays
Hydrogen Analyses on Automobile and Steel Materials
Minimal Quantity Analyses of Ultra-Pure Materials
In general, the inspection for impurity (outgassing rate) due to the temperature increase is performed by using TDS. However, the local and direction-oriented measurement and diagnose techniques on impurity mappings of wafers in real-time are not established until now while there is no system available for simultaneous qualitative and qualitative analyses. We supply the TDS, the product overcoming such disadvantages.

TDS by IVT possesses higher compatibilities on Calibration, Heating, Pumping Speed and others against that of other companies. Also, depending on the applied area, DAQ software convenient for users is provided.

