Business

AmpSync- The fastest email extractor for LinkedIn lead generation launched successfully by Ampliz

Comment(0)

Ampliz, the self serve database management and prospecting platform has launched a free and ready to use LinkedIn email extractor called AmpSync. It is designed to make prospecting easy and fast. It adds directly to your Chrome browser and allows you to sync up with LinkedIn seamlessly to extract vital verified email addresses.

AmpSync LinkedIn email extractor

With the need to ramp up prospecting and get verified email addresses quickly, tapping into big resources such as LinkedIn for lead generation is the best way forward. Ampliz has designed and launched the AmpSync LinkedIn email extractor. It directly syncs up with LinkedIn from your browser and you are able to get the email address of the profile you are looking at.

All you need to do is go to the Chrome app store from your Chrome browser, search for AMPSYNC and add the extension to your browser. Login to your LinkedIn account, search for the profile you want the email address for and run the AMPSYNC extension in your browser. If you are already logged into your Ampliz account, click on AmpSync icon on the LinkedIn page, you will get the profiles email address in a new tab.

AmpSync is free and all you need is a free trial login account with Ampliz, which is available on www.ampliz.com.

Also Read
Business

Real estate market in 2018

editor

The Indian real estate sector has witnessed a fair amount of volatility in the recent past and has not been a great performer in comparison with the other sectors and industries, mainly in the last couple of quarters. Indicative signs of a slowing market were noticed in the year 2014-2015 due to slowing sales and […]
Business

Games And Puzzles Market Scenario and Growth Prospects till 2025

This report studies the global Games And Puzzles market, analyzes and researches the Games And Puzzles development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report studies the global Games And Puzzles market, analyzes and researches the Games And Puzzles development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, […]
Business

White cement consumption to top 19 million tons on GDP growth and increasing consumer spending

Between 2018 and 2023, white cement demand is projected to rise by an average of two percent per year, according to CW Research’s 2018 update of the Global White Cement Market and Trade Report. The lower demand growth rate anticipated for the period as compared to CW Research’s 2017 report is justified by the lower […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *