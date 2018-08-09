Lifestyle

Advancement of Technology in the Field of Bedwetting Alarms by One Stop Bedwetting

Comment(0)

One Stop Bedwetting (https://onestopbedwetting.com/), an online store of bedwetting alarms, waterproof mattress pads and bed-wetting solutions has introduced an affordable and easy to use bedwetting solution. The newest bedwetting alarm is the Guardian bedwetting alarm (https://onestopbedwetting.com/bedwetting-alarms/). Guardian alarm provides an effective treatment for bedwetting, a common condition that effects 1 in every 15 children and Millions of teens and adults.
The Guardian bedwetting alarm is the most comfortable alarm available in the store. It comes with a reversible cotton cloth bed mat for maximum convenience to suit the need of users of all ages and a microprocessor controlled alarm unit. The alarm is placed on the bedside, so users can enjoy a good night’s sleep.
Guardian alarms are available for both beds and wheelchairs to monitor incontinence in users.
In addition to Guardian, One Stop Bedwetting also carries several popular, doctor recommend alarms including Chummie, Shield, Smart, NewU and Zest. Together these alarms have helped tens of thousands of children, teens and adults stop nighttime bedwetting.
One Stop Bedwetting also announced that their brands are also now available at Walmart, Amazon, BuyBuy Baby and are working with several other retailers both within USA and internationally.
One Stop Bedwetting has worldwide headquarters in Santa Clara California. The company’s consumer products network includes a variety of wearable bedwetting alarms, bedside bedwetting alarms, Waterproof beddings. We are there to help someone stop bedwetting – age does not matter.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Bracelets for Men- Trendy Designs

Numerous men love wearing accessories and they are familiar with the latest jewelry trends. If you are among them and you are shopping for bracelets for men we are certain you have heard about anchor bracelets that are available in different designs and materials. There is a wonderful selection of mens bracelets out there and […]
Lifestyle

Sleep like Royalty on Bouteak’s Exotic Four Poster Beds

editor

Sleep like Royalty on Bouteak’s Exotic Four Poster Beds! Bouteak has re-crafted the hallowed Four-Poster Bed to enhance modern bedrooms with a touch of antique-inspired beauty and novelty. The four-poster bed is a large classic decorative bed, with a tall post at each corner: hence the name. A four-poster bed was very popular with the […]
Lifestyle

Design and Order a Customized T Shirt from Amoylily

editor

USA – 21st December 2017 – Amoylily is one of the companies that can make great T-shirts with amazing design and that are hugely known all over the US. For those who are really excited about making beautiful gifts for relatives or friends, there is a great chance for them to include themselves into the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *