Education

Admissions Open 2018-2019

Comment(0)

Admissions open for the academic year 2018-2019. Book your seats now! Call on 9448574037 or visit our website : – http://www.drttit.edu.in/

Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology (Formerly Known as Golden Valley Institute of Technology – GVIT) was started in the year 1986 at Kolar Gold Fields by Dr. T. Thimmaiah, Ph. D., (London), IAS (Retired), as the founder President under the aegis of Golden Valley Educational Trust, with the sole purpose of imparting quality technical education.
Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology is affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), in Karnataka and is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and at present offers Degree Courses in Engineering as given below.

Also Read
Education

Homework Help Today An Important Part Of An Educational System

editor

Homework Help is provided a great service for help me with my homework. The scholars will submit their queries on-line to induce the answers .They will additionally get elaborate explanations on specific topics needed from the tutors. the scholars will observe the solved examples on-line and solve similar issues.While totally different schoolwork facilitate websites unit […]
Education

Edinburgh Napier University MBA Webinar for Middle East Students

Stafford Global: Bringing the University to You Since 1993 Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE […]
Education

The Online Event Management Companies Portal Offers the Best Platform to Find a Job

editor

There are many event staffing agency helping out companies to fill in their vacancies without much effort. However, most of the event staffing agency have limited data base and offer a short selection to the clients promoting their candidates to close the vacancies. At such times the companies may have to compromise on the profiles […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *