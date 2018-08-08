The role and importance of Candida spit test in detecting yeast infection in the body

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(August 7, 2018): Plenty of people experience health issues due to the Candida virus, especially those who have compromised immunity systems. Candida yeast is a type of organism that causes yeast infections which can be found in many people. While the area that is most commonly affected is genital tract, there are also people who experience oral thrush which is an expression of the same kind of yeast infection. To know whether one is affected by the Candida yeast organism, he or she should try out the Candida spit test which is a highly effective way to diagnose the problem in an individual. The test is very reliable and is known for its high level of accuracy.

Anyone looking to take the spit test for Candida must do it first thing in the morning prior to brushing the teeth. The best way to do so would be to take a clean and clear glass that is free from any kind of dust particles. The glass should be filled about 75% with cold tap water. The person doing the test should then spit into the water of the glass and leave the glass rested on a calm surface for about 1 to 5 minutes. Finally, at the end of this period the water should be examined for observing the results of the test.

If the body of the testing individual is filled with Candida organism, then there can be any one of the three results. For instance, there may be strings running down directly from the bulk of saliva present at the top. Secondly, the water in the glass may have cloudy specks or just turn cloudy. In case neither of these two is observed, the saliva may be seen sinking into the bottom section of the glass. Most doctors recommend people strong to take this Candida yeast infection test as it has been proven time and again to be very effective. Anyone detecting a presence of Candida in the body can then go for appropriate medical treatment to get rid of them.

It is very important to remember that the spit test is going to work only when it is done before brushing the teeth. In case a person has already brushed the teeth, there is no point in taking the test as it is surely going to produce erroneous results. While this is true that the test mainly reveals the presence of Candida yeast in the mouth, one can be sure of the fact that the yeast is present in all parts of the body since the infection rapidly spreads to all sections of the body. This test can also be carried out in case there is a genital or skin yeast infection.

