The Economist Magazine subscription in Single Click – www.bharatbook.com

The Economist Magazine – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

The Economist is a internationally reputed weekly magazine owned by the Economist Group. The Economist primary focus is world events, politics and business, but it also runs regular sections on science and technology.

What makes The Economist unique?
Access China
Smart guide to the forces that shape future
Trusted filter on world affairs
Advocacy for positive change
Global perspective
Quality content
It is the combination of all five that represents true strength.

Benefits to subscribers of The Economist:
The Economist is the worldwide number one newsweekly with a global footprint in over 207 countries, and weekly readership of over 5.2 million*.It is therefore a must-read publication for all progressive thinkers

Help your academic organisation to have the edge by:
Informing research work
Gaining and maintaining qualitative insights into global contexts and market dynamics. Main topics covered: World Politics, Business & Finance, Economics, Science & Technology and Culture
Providing a resource to students to equip them for the outside world
Investing in students, an additional academic benefit for them
Encouraging higher performance and results in exams

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry study, country reports, business reports, newsletters, Newspaper & Magazines and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

