The Best Lifting Machinery Manufacturer Offers superior hoisting and lifting machinery to 68 Different Nations

China, (August 08, 2018) – The Best Lifting Machinery Manufacturer is a company based in China that offers high quality lifting machinery. But the company is more than a simple professional maker of manual hoists and electric hoists.

In the past 10 years, the company has offered manual hoist, wire rope hoist, electric chain hoist and more, which are used widely in mechanical manufacturing, molds manufacturing etc. It can solve the needs of material handling processes with things such as gantry cranes, KBK, jib cranes, overhead cranes etc. It also offers installation, manufacturing and design services.

The Best Lifting Machinery Manufacturer has its factory situated in China’s Jiangsu Province, specifically in the Xuyi Industrial zone. Its factory area covers a region of 56,000 square meters. It has assembled a team of committed experts involved in material handling and lifting equipment for a long time. The products come with ISO 9001 certifications, such as SGS, CE, GS, CCC and 2008.

Its products are used widely in bridge construction, shipbuilding, aviation, logistics, manufacturing and more. It exports its products to 68 different nations, which include countries in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

About the Best Lifting Machinery Manufacturer:
The Best Lifting Machinery Manufacturer has been offering different hoisting machinery in the last decade. The company offers various types of products, which include Sling & Cargo Lashing, Electric Lifting Series, Crane Series, Manual Lifting Series and Lifting Accessories.
For more information, click http://www.txk.net.cn/.

Media Contact:
The Best Lifting Machinery Manufacturer
Company Address: East of Hehuan Road, Xuyi Industrial Zone, Jiangsu, China
E-mail: sales@txk.net.cn.
###



