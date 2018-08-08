Health and Wellness

Senior Helpers Lakeland Assists Seniors with Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia

Comment(0)

The team of highly trained, professional caregivers provides customized plans for its Alzheimer’s and dementia care services for seniors.

[LAKELAND, 08/08/2018] – Senior Helpers offers in-home care services for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. The organization aims to make the lives of clients and their families’ more comfortable and enjoyable.

Furthermore, Senior Helpers understands the struggles that families face when their senior loved ones suffer from such conditions. The organization has a team of professional caregivers who have undergone extensive training to provide the right level of individual care and support.

Quality Care for Seniors

Senior Helpers provides quality care services for seniors who want to stay at home but require assistance with daily activities. The senior home care for Bartow and surrounding communities can customize a care plan, which may include assistance with light housekeeping and personal care assistance.

The in-home care company carefully screens and chooses caregivers to ensure that they can deliver the services that clients expect. The organization aims to help seniors live independently at home.

A Positive Approach

According to Senior Helpers, caregivers utilize a unique approach to care called Senior Gems®. The senior care company explains, “Our Senior Gems® approach is about creating a positive environment that focuses on what they can do, not what they can’t do.”

Teepa Snow, a nationally recognized an occupational therapist of Positive Approach, LLC, is the creator and developer of Senior Gems®. The organization collaborates with Snow to create and develop comprehensive training programs for caregivers and offices around the country.

About Senior Helpers

Tony Bonacuse, with the help of Peter Ross, founded Senior Helpers, initially operating in Baltimore, Maryland in 2002. The in-home care provider ensures a better quality of life for its elderly clients and their families, offering services such as personal care, respite care, live-in care, transition assistance, and more. The company focuses on dependability of service, continuity of caregivers, and independent living at home, among others.

For more information, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/lakeland today.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Only 40% Indians are aware that they suffer from hypertension

editor

New Delhi, 08 May 2018: May 2018 has been declared as the Measurement Month worldwide by doctors to get more people to pay closer attention to their blood pressure and avoid the silent killer called hypertension. Hypertension is defined as sustained high blood pressure over five weeks or more. The condition shows no real symptoms […]
Health and Wellness

Cushing’s syndrome Market Size to Grow Exponentially During 2017 – 2025

editor

Cushing’s syndrome is the collection of symptoms caused due to the high level of hormones called cortisol. Also known as hypercortisolism, the syndrome is often caused due to side effects of corticosteroid treatment. Corticosteroids are often used for treatment of inflammation and autoimmune conditions. Cushing’s syndrome can be of two types, iatrogenic Cushing’s syndrome and […]
Health and Wellness

Maintaining healthy teeth with dental treatment in Mackay at Northern Beaches Dental

Visiting the local dentist at Northern Beaches Dental is a big part of staying healthy. [MACKAY, 03/07/2018] – The care provided by dental professionals at Northern Beaches Dental prevents disease and restores comfort. The patient can receive advice that’s based on up-to-date industry knowledge, while cosmetic treatments at Northern Beaches Dental improve the look and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *