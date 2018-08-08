Uncategorized

Sasha Pop Up Exhibition at Baaya design

Comment(0)

About the exhibition: Baaya is delighted to bring you an exciting popup – Sasha Fair Trade from Kolkata will be in your favorite store! The Sasha range of fair trade clothing, personal and lifestyle accessories has been created to offer an affordable, luxury brand to a discerning buyer for sustaining handloom and handicrafts. Baaya will be showcasing Sasha’s STOLES, SAREES and POTLI BAGS! Come on in from the 8th to the 16th of August and get your hands on them!

When: 8th August to 16th August 2018

Time: Monday to Saturday:10 A.M – 8 P.M and Sunday: 11 A.M – 7.30 P.M

Where: Baaya Design, Prathamesh Tower, Raghuvanshi Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400 013.Tel: 022 24979463

Also Read
Uncategorized

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell 2018 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:- The global solid oxide fuel cell market is anticipated to touch USD 1,183.6 million by 2023, as per an insightful report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is expected to expand at a 12.87% CAGR during the assessment period (2017-2023). Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) are fuel cells capable of generating power through […]
Uncategorized

Research Deliver Insight into Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2018

Summary: A new market study, titled “Global Consumer Healthcare Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports. Report Description: This report studies the global Consumer Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global Consumer Healthcare market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players […]
Uncategorized

Opt for the greatest infant play mat investing none of your time

Mainly because all kids love playing, we decided to make it possible for everyone. This is the main reason why you should know about this super site, the one you can follow if you want to get small foam dice investing none of your precious time and efforts. This is the main reason why you […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *