Realty Partners Announces Expansion into Orlando

Orlando, FL. 08/03/2018 — Realty Partners LLC, The Agent Owned Company™, announced today its expansion of operations into the greater Orlando market area.
The Orlando Regional Realtor Association’s (ORRA) June 2018 Housing Market Report states that “…buyer demand is continuing to boost the median area’s price”. This is inspiring Realty Partner’s further expansion into Orlando and other areas in the near future.
Founder and CEO Thomas Heimann remarked, “As we are continuing to expand our business throughout the State of Florida, and expansion into the Orlando market is the next logical step. We will then continue our expansion into the Fort Lauderdale and Miami corridors in Q4 2018, with further plans for the rest of Florida in early 2019. Our goal is to establish ourselves as the leading national agent-owned firm, providing independent real estate professionals with a real shot at achieving financial freedom and independence for themselves.”

With entrepreneurial spirit, Realty Partners hopes to gain more traction as more agents and realtors realize the new business model offered through the company.

