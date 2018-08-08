Business

Premium Office Space in the Heart of Noida

Comment(0)

Bhutani Group Alphathum is the most advanced commercial project by Bhutani Group which has been introduced in the prime location of Sector 90 Noida city. This mega project is presenting commercial spaces starting at 570 sq. ft. which is beautifully and uniquely designed. Setting up your corporate business at this office space is as good as the environment within which it is located. Alphathum Sector 90 Noida.
If you have always dreamt of possessing your own comfortable and sophisticated premium office space in the heart of Noida then the offices’ spaces at Alphathum Noida will surely overcome your expectations. These commercial spaces are designed to match international standards; this majestic commercial building fulfills the dreams of those with aspirations to reach for the sky
The prime location of AlphathumBhutani project is yet another attractive feature that sets this project apart as it is only a short 20minute drive from Ashram Chowk and it is very near to the upcoming metro station and even Inter State Bus Terminal ISBT. It also shares the proximity with Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Yamuna Expressway & FNG Expressway.
The spectacular USP of Alpathum is undoubtedly the infinity pool, which is one of the biggest pools measuring around 900 feet in length and surrounded by beautiful Zen gardens. It is one of the world’s biggest pools measured. Bhutani Group Alphathum shall provide you with a new era of work culture and highly comfortable office spaces and commercial shops at the core of Noida. The property is spread across a wide area and provides you with all modern amenities. It is approved by UP RERA.
Sector-90 Noida is a developing locality of Noida. It is in proximity to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and enjoys swift connectivity across the city. Further, it has all the basic essentials situated in close areas to facilitate the life of the residents.
Visit Us:- http://www.alphaathumbhutani.com/

Also Read
Business

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2017 to 2022

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global prostate cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to exhibit a steady expansion at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. In terms of revenues, the market is projected to reach US$ 823.5 Mn in 2017; by 2022 this number is projected to surpass US$ 1,000 […]
Business

Do High-frequency ERW Steel Pipes Need To Be Inspected?

Do high-frequency erw steel pipes need to be inspected after production? This answer is yes, so as to better ensure the quality of the welded pipe, so that customers can use it with confidence. Next, talk about the way of detecting the welded pipe. The method of ultrasonic testing is called ultrasonic flaw detector. Its […]
Business

Fat rich dairy products Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Definition: Fat is an important part of cell membranes and influences the body muscle’s response to insulin. It is very important to get the right amount of fat in the body for optimal functioning. Making the right dietary fat choices helps to promote long-term health and well-being. However, if consumed in large amount all […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *