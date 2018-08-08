Lifestyle

Mufti launches footwear in India

Mufti, renowned as a men’s fashion wear brand now forays into men’s footwear to complete the dress code for Indian fashion enthusiasts.

Mufti was launched in 1998 by Mr. Kamal Khushlani (CMD, Mufti)to provide an alternative dressing solution, that didn’t conform to the ‘uniform’ codes of mainstream fashion. “To provide a holistic lifestyle dressing solution, Mufti has launched footwear with the same ethos to provide an alternative choice which is young, casual yet comfortable”, he says.

Since its inception, Mufti has evolved as a brand that offered casual wear, strongest in the shirt and denim categories; to one that now offers a range of T-shirts, shorts, joggers, outerwear, blazers and accessories. An established fashion brand for the past 20 years, Mufti is all set to replicate its success in the footwear segment.

Crafted for style with great comfort, Mufti’s footwear collection is available at all Mufti outlets.

